Bay City's YMCA and Herter Music Center annually host a summer band camp at Camp Timbers in West Branch.
But this year the trip is canceled out of the safety of campers.
Every year campers get the chance to hone their skills with their instruments while enjoying outdoor activities.
It was originally scheduled for June 14th summer. Next year’s trip is set to start on June 13th.
Families can get a refund or put their payment toward next year’s camping trip.
