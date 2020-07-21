The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) announced that children in 38 counties who receive free or reduced lunch qualify for summer food benefits under a program administered by 18 school districts.
MDE and Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) are sponsoring the 2020 Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) for Children program.
MDE said the program receives a grant funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that provides food to students eligible for free or reduced-price school meals within select public school districts during the summer months.
Eligible students receive a Summer EBT Bridge Card in the mail.
The Summer EBT for Children program is administered by the following 18 local and intermediate school districts:
- Alpena–Montmorency–Alcona Education Service District
- Crawford Oscoda Ogemaw Roscommon (C.O.O.R). Intermediate School District
- Charlevoix–Emmet Intermediate School District
- Clare–Gladwin Regional Education Service District
- Copper Country Intermediate School District
- Delta-Schoolcraft Intermediate School District
- Dickinson–Iron Intermediate School District
- Eastern Upper Peninsula Intermediate School District
- Gogebic–Ontonagon Intermediate School District
- Huron Intermediate School District
- Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency
- Marquette–Alger Regional Educational Service Agency
- Mecosta–Osceola Intermediate School District
- Menominee Intermediate School District
- Sanilac Intermediate School District
- Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District
- Tuscola Intermediate School District
- West Shore Educational Service District – Lake County
The 2020 Summer EBT for Children program began Monday, June 1 and benefits expire on Monday, September 7.
MDE said each student will receive $30 in nutritious food per month for the three months of summer, including milk, eggs, fresh fruits, and vegetables.
Cards and program materials are mailed directly to eligible families.
According to MDW, the card comes pre-loaded with a nutritious food package that families can redeem in any WIC-authorized store. Once the family calls the number on the back of the card and enters a Personal Identification Number (PIN), the family can begin redeeming benefits.
Eligible families can create an account on SEBTC Connect at https://sebtc.state.mi.us/ where they can find grocery stores near them, check on their benefits, update their family information, and access helpful resources about how to use SEBTC.
For more information on the Summer EBT for Children program call 888-265-3291 or click here.
