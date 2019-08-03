It’s become a summer tradition at one local herb farm.
For the 31st year Heavenly Scent Herb Farm in Fenton is bringing in artists and crafters for its annual Summer Faire.
The farm, located at 13730 White Lake Road will host the vendor fair on August 24th and 25th, bringing in artists of all kinds.
Kathy Matthews with Heavenly Scent Herb Farm said there will be food, handmade items, antiques and jewelry among others, but gardeners can get also get questions answered by local Master Gardeners.
