The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that children in a handful of local districts may be eligible for food benefits this summer.
Sixteen districts statewide will receive grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide meals over the summer months to students who received free or reduced-price school lunches.
Along with Flint Community Schools, the Genesee Intermediate School District, Crawford-Oscoda-Ogemaw-Roscommon (COOR) School District, Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District, Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency, and Tuscola Intermediate School District.
Students in the districts will receive milk, eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables during each of the three months of summer, and eligible families received information at the end of the school year.
This is the eighth year the program has been offered, and over 56,000 children statewide will receive benefits.
To learn more about the Summer EBT for children program, click here, or call 888-265-3291.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.