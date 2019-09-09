We're still two weeks away from the official start of fall!
While temperatures overall have been slightly cooler than normal the past few weeks, we're expecting some heat to return especially for Tuesday and Wednesday. Summer lovers rejoice!
Here's what we're expecting for highs going into Tuesday.
With the return of the heat comes the humidity. Remember the dew point measures the amount of moisture present in the atmosphere. Generally, dew points above 60° start to become unpleasant.
Here's a look at future dew points for Tuesday.
Above average temperatures look to continue into Wednesday too. Here's the latest expected temperature trend.
Remember average for this time of year in Mid-Michigan is the mid 70s.
Warmer temperatures will come with a cost. We can expect chances for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday thru Friday.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
