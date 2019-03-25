If you need another reminder that summer is on its way… today is Oberon Release Day.
Bell’s Brewery makes the wheat ale that carries the tagline “reach for the sun”, and today signifies an end of winter for many.
Bars and restaurants around the state will host Oberon parties with specials and special tapings.
Bell’s even posted a form on social media that you could send to your boss, explaining that you are suffering from a severe lack of sunshine, and Bell’s Brewery recommends you be allowed to attend Oberon Release Day.
Oberon is described as having a “spicy hop character with mildly fruity aromas.”
