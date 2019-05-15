As you, your family and your pets prepare to spend time outdoors this summer, it’s important to remember the common enemy: Ticks.
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, five different types of ticks are commonly found in Michigan and can carry diseases to humans and animals.
The most common tick is an American dog tick, found throughout forests and grassy areas and will bite both humans and animals. While diseases are rarely carried by dog ticks, they can carry Rocky Mountain spotted fever and tularemia.
The most notorious tick-borne disease, Lyme disease, is often carried by the blacklegged tick. The Michigan Department of Health and Humane Services has only reported Lyme disease in one Mid-Michigan county, Huron County.
Though most Mid-Michigan counties are at risk for Lyme disease, according to the MDHHS.
The lone star tick, the woodchuck tick and brown dog tick can also be found in Michigan but aren’t as prevalent.
The MDHHS suggests a few ways to prevent tick bites and diseases:
- Using bug spray with no more than 30 percent DEET.
- Using permethrin, a bug spray designed for clothing.
- Checking your clothes and skin for ticks after being outside.
- See a doctor is you develop fever, rash, body aches or fatigue.
Learn more about ticks on the MDHHS website.
