Several homes in Saginaw County were raided and two people were arrested on Thursday in relation to a homicide that happened over the summer.
Five search warrants were served on Thursday by several law enforcement agencies, Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said.
The searches were executed in Saginaw, Buena Vista Township and Saginaw Township.
Several items were seized including firearms and two people were arrested, Kaiser said.
Three vehicles were also seized and one of those vehicles is suspected of being used in the murder of Kossie Williams on July 7.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
