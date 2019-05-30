Meteorological Summer is almost here. Meteorological summer consists of the months of June, July, and August. With warmer temperatures right around the corner, this is the 2019 Summer outlook courtesy of the National Weather Service.
Pictured below is the 2019 summer temperature and rainfall predictions. Michigan shows a slightly warmer-than-normal and wetter-than-normal pattern for the summer period.
Below are some records that the Tri-Cities and Flint experienced in past summers.
Warmest temperature:
Tri-Cities, 111 F (7-13-1936)
Flint, 108 F (7-13-1936)
Coldest Temperature:
Tri-Cities, 33 F (6-8-1949)
Flint, 33 F (6-4-1998)
Average first 90 degree day:
Tri-Cities, June 18th
Flint, June 18th
Climatological chance of reaching 100 degrees: Approximately 14%, or about 1 in every 7 years.
Wettest summer:
Tri-Cities, 16.28” (1928)
Flint, 18.39” (1937)
Driest summer:
Tri-Cities, 3.54” (1927)
Flint, 3.76” (1930)
Stay with the First Warn 5 weather team all summer long for your local forecast.
Courtesy: National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.