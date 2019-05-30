15 Michigan beaches to visit this summer

Stock Photo

Meteorological Summer is almost here. Meteorological summer consists of the months of June, July, and August. With warmer temperatures right around the corner, this is the 2019 Summer outlook courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Pictured below is the 2019 summer temperature and rainfall predictions. Michigan shows a slightly warmer-than-normal and wetter-than-normal pattern for the summer period.

Summer 2019

Below are some records that the Tri-Cities and Flint experienced in past summers.

Warmest temperature:

Tri-Cities, 111 F (7-13-1936)

Flint, 108 F (7-13-1936)

Coldest Temperature:

Tri-Cities, 33 F (6-8-1949)

Flint, 33 F (6-4-1998)

Average first 90 degree day:

Tri-Cities, June 18th

Flint, June 18th

Climatological chance of reaching 100 degrees: Approximately 14%, or about 1 in every 7 years.

Wettest summer:

Tri-Cities, 16.28” (1928)

Flint, 18.39” (1937)

Driest summer:

Tri-Cities, 3.54” (1927)

Flint, 3.76” (1930)

Stay with the First Warn 5 weather team all summer long for your local forecast.

Courtesy: National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.