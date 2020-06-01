The Midland Civic Arena has canceled its previously scheduled summer activities and programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With continued uncertainty about our ability to reopen to the public and provide the activities we typically offer this time of year, we’ve made the difficult decision to melt the ice rinks while they’re unable to be used,” said Kari Knake, arena manager. “We hope to be able to reopen soon and look forward to welcoming our patrons back to the arena when we’re able to do so
An estimated timeline for reopening has not been determined.
