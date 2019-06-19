For the third year a tattoo company based in Flint will practice their craft in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County.
Custom Ink & Steel on Miller Road will provide tattoos and piercings from noon to midnight Sunday, donating their labor.
“We know the great mentoring work done by Big Brothers and Big Sisters,” said TJ Dittenber, owner of the company. “We want to reward our loyal customers while making a donation to a great local cause.”
Reta Stanley, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters said she appreciates fundraisers like this because money raised goes directly to supporting programs and children in Flint and Genesee County.
“We are amazed with the tremendous success of this fundraising event for the kids,” Stanley said. “We appreciate the support of Custom Ink & Steel as we work to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth made real every single day across the nation. We are truly thankful.”
At the end of the day there will also be a tattoo session raffle in support of the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.