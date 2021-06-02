It was only recently that timing, and mostly the weather, robbed us of a chance to see a lunar eclipse. Even if skies were clear in the wee hours of May 26, we would have only been able to see a brief part of the show here in Michigan before the Moon set. Luckily for us, the Sun and Moon are going to offer us a consolation prize on the morning of June 10, with a solar eclipse at sunrise!
Annular Solar Eclipse
Rather than a total solar eclipse like the one that was visible across most of the United States in 2017, this one won't completely block out the Sun. This time around, we're looking at what's known as an annular solar eclipse and the show will be no less dazzling!
An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon and Sun move into exact alignment with Earth, and the Moon is slightly farther away from the planet. The center of the Moon tracks directly in front of the center of the Sun, producing a bright ring of sunlight around the dark disk of the Moon. This differs from a total solar eclipse where the Sun is completely blocked, and only the Sun's corona is visible.
The results are striking, and have earned it the nickname 'Ring of Fire' eclipse.
Viewing from Michigan
All of that said, we unfortunately will not be able to see the 'ring of fire' portion of this eclipse on June 10. The eclipse will peak before sunrise here in Michigan, meaning that only parts of Russia, Greenland, and Canada will be able to see the height of the event. We're not getting completely stiffed though, because the eclipse will still be occurring as the Sun begins to rise here at home!
Sunrise in the Tri-Cities is at 5:54 AM on June 10, and the Sun will still be partially eclipsed at that time. The Moon will be covering the left half of the Sun, giving the Sun a crescent appearance as it climbs above the horizon. We will only have about a 40-minute window to catch the eclipse before it ends at 6:39 AM, so you'll need to be up early! You'll want to get to a location with an unobscured view of the eastern horizon, even better if that's an elevated vantage point.
The photo below is a crescent sunrise that occurred during a solar eclipse on December 26, 2019. The deep red color is not a guarantee, but the crescent appearance is similar to what we will see. Ours will look more like a reverse letter 'C'.
Of course, this all comes down to what the weather will be doing that morning. We will be keeping a close eye on the forecast for June 10, and will have updates as we get closer to the event. For now, keep an eye on the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast and get your cameras ready!
