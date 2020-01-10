A cancer-causing green slime was found oozing onto a highway in a Detroit suburb, officials say

A mysterious green liquid blocked parts of Interstate 696 in Detroit on Friday, December 20, 2019.

 WDIV-TV

Michigan officials say an industrial site in suburban Detroit that leaked greenish chemicals onto a freeway will be considered for the federal Superfund program.

The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said Friday an evaluation of the Electro-Plating Services Inc. site will be completed this spring.

Under the Superfund program, the federal government forces polluters to clean up highly contaminated sites or uses federal funds when no responsible parties can be found.

The chrome plating company in Madison Heights was shut down by state regulators in 2016 due to mismanagement of industrial waste.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.