Superhero hockey night raises fund for CAN Council

An arena full of superheroes was on hand to cheer on the Saginaw Spirit at the Dow Event Center.
“We got Batman, Wonder Woman, and Iron Man, but really the superheroes tonight are the Can Council,” said Craig Goslin, the president and managing partner of the Saginaw Spirit.
Saturday night's Saginaw Spirit game against the Windsor Spitfires featured the Spirit players dressed in Batman-themed jerseys for the CAN Council’s fourth annual Superhero Night at the Dow.
“After the game, we’ll be auctioning those off and our players are really excited to participate in this night because they’re 16 to 20-year-old kids and they still got superhero at heart,” Goslin said.
Goslin said the event is not only raising money but also awareness for the CAN Council’s mission to stop and prevent child abuse.
“You know prevention is a hard thing to get funding for so opportunities like this to partner with our community and bring in proceeds through a fun event like this game means the world to our programming,” said Emily Yeager, president and CEO of CAN Council Great Lakes Bay Region.
Yeager said through events like this they’re able to empower those within Mid-Michigan to stand and speak up for children who can’t help themselves.
As well as reward those in the community who go the extra mile in advocating for our children.
“You know I really feel like there’s a lot of folks in our community that are superheroes for our children,” Yeager said. “Law enforcement, children’s protection services and certainly our staff at the CAN Council. So tonight, it’s fun to see the Spirit hockey team dressed as heroes themselves and helping to bring in the proceeds to keep our prevention programming going.”
