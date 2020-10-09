In a letter to the community on Thursday, Oct. 8, Beecher Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Marcus Davenport announced the district is out of deficit.
"It has been numerous years of constant sacrifice, but we have accomplished our goal earlier than anticipated," Davenport said in the letter.
Davenport credited the Beecher Board of Education, administrators, athletic department coaches and volunteers, Dailey Elementary and Beecher Middle and High School support staff, outsourced vendors, community partners, and the Genesee Intermediate School District.
"Equally important, I must say thank you to our outstanding educators for their sacrifice and compassionate dedication to our priceless students. Now is the time to find creative methods to best reward our marvelous educators for their sacrifice throughout this extended period," Davenport said.
He continued to say the district will create a "greater chapter of success."
