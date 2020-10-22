COVID-19 cases across the state continue to climb, but one Mid-Michigan school district is keeping its instruction in-person.
“Right now, we see a very low rate of COVID-19,” Hemlock Public Schools Superintendent Don Killingbeck said.
That is why is the district has no plans to stop face-to-face learning.
Killingbeck said he is aware of COVID-19 cases rising across the state, but the numbers in his district don’t support the need for a change.
“We’ve had school for nine weeks now and really almost no cases. One staff member, no students at this point. And so it comes down to following the data,” Killingbeck said.
He said the district is in phase four of its return-to-learn plan, which is through the Michigan Department of Education and the Saginaw Intermediate School District.
Phase four allows in-person learning.
Killingbeck said a change in phases would have an impact on face-to-face learning.
He said his schools follow the three Ws – washing hands, wearing masks, and watching distance. It’s a mantra students have embraced.
“Their behavior and their attitudes have been great. They’re resilient,” Killingbeck said.
The same goes for the staff.
“It’s not easy. You know, our teachers are doing an amazing job. Every part, every facet of our team has come together to make this work,” Killingbeck said.
He said residents have to do their part as well. He realizes an outbreak in the community could find its way to the classroom.
“Everybody longs for us to be back to normal and we have to resist that right now as we’re working through this,” Killingbeck said.
