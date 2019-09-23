Bad Axe Public Schools closed shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday following a “fire safety concern."
The high school was evacuated due to that concern, the district said on Facebook.
The post went on to say students were safe at the middle school gym and the Bad Axe Fire Department was called.
The district said the situation is under control, and there is no imminent danger.
Later in the day, Superintendent Gregory Newland released a statement saying a staff member noticed a smell and some smoke in the band room of the high school, which led to the evacuation.
All kindergarten through 12th grade students were dismissed shortly before 11 a.m.
A special investigator from the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit has cleared the building to return to normal operations, Newland said.
"Unofficially, the case oriented from an electrical outlet in the classroom that had a cell phone charged plugged into it. There were contents very near to the outlet that included marching shoes and a musical instrument which were damaged during the incident," Newman said in his statement.
There were no students near that location during the incident.
Class will resume on Tuesday, but there will not be class in the band room, Newland said.
"Thank you to our Bad Axe students, parents, staff, and community for their cooperation and understanding during this incident. The safety and well-being of our students and staff comes first and foremost," Newland said.
