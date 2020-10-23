Saginaw city residents will see a bond proposal on their ballot this election.
It's $99,950,000 for the school district of the City of Saginaw.
If the bond gets approved, some of their plans include remodeling Arthur Hill High School for SASA and remodeling Saginaw High School into a middle school.
Superintendent Dr. Ramont Roberts has more details on where this money will go.
Also, in the bond is a new comprehensive high school and a new Hanley Elementary School.
"The last thing I want to do is ask our voters for additional money or increase their taxes,” Roberts said. “But we're at a point now where this is essential to the sustainability of our school system and essential to making certain that our students are on a level playing field with students from around the state, this country, this globe."
You may be wondering, if bond is passed just how big of a tax increase will happen?
The district has an online resource where you can find that exact amount.
"Taxpayers can go right to our website, punch in the market value of their home, and calculate what that means in terms of tax increase for the market value of their particular home," Roberts said.
He also says these improvements, are a long time coming and as a Saginaw kid himself, it's personal.
"I love this city, I love this school system,” Roberts said. “I will always be here, I’m not going anywhere. I think this is what our students need, this is what our community needs this is about bringing our city to a point where it's competitive and at a level playing field with other cities."
