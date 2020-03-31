Detroit Public Schools Community District is mourning the loss of two employees and three parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Nikolai Vitti tweeted about the deaths on Monday, March 30 at 10:30 p.m.
He said the two employees worked at two separate schools and the three parents were from different schools.
“One of the hardest days yet,” Vitti said. “All to this awful virus. My heart is in pain for their families and our district and school families.”
No further information was released.
