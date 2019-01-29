Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency as the frigid weather settles in.
Most school districts across the state heeded the warning and canceled classes to keep kids home and out of the cold.
It has been a tough week for schools. Many burned through their remaining snow days with plenty of winter still ahead.
“Any time you have weather like this, which significantly impacts our ability to have school, it’s difficult,” Freeland Community Schools Superintendent Matt Cairy said.
It has been a few days since classes have taken place in Freeland.
Cairy said the district’s ability to safely get students from their homes to the classroom is compromised by the weather, resulting in snow days for Monday through Wednesday this week.
“If we feel we’re able to transport students we would have school. If we look at it and the temperatures are such where we’re worried about what would happen to students on a bus, students being at a bus stop too long, being out in the cold. Then we’d obviously have to cancel school,” Cairy said.
Cairy said there is no set criteria for amount of snow or air temperature that determines when to use a snow day. Wind chill is different.
“The Freeland Community School District will not have school if there’s a wind chill warning,” Cairy said.
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning for Mid-Michigan until Thursday morning.
Cairy has called off classes for Wednesday, but has not called off Thursday yet. He said a decision made that far in advance is not easy.
“I think it’s important to use the most recent data possible. So as I’m looking at temperatures and looking at warnings, I worry if they’re too far out that they’re going to be valid or reliable. So I think you take the data you have and make the best decision you can based on the situation you have,” Cairy said.
Cairy said Freeland only has one snow day left this year, but he is not worried about using it up.
“If we have to cancel school, we cancel school. There’s no pressure. We do what’s best for kids,” Cairy said.
Once districts hit their snow day limit, they can request three additional snow days from the state. After that, days are added to the end of the school year.
