Mid-Michigan schools are still deciding whether classes will end on the scheduled calendar day or extend their days due to the snow days accumulated this school year.
Bay City Community Schools decided to extend their school year to make-up for the days lost.
Freeland Community Schools Superintendent Mike Cairy said he feels fortunate because his school calendar is staying intact despite all the snow days the school had to take this past winter.
“We had nine snow days in Freeland. With the six days that were given to us by the state of Michigan and the three days that we’ve been able to apply for a waiver for, we will not have to make up any snow days in Freeland,” Cairy said.
Other districts are waiting to hear back if their waivers were accepted. Cairy said many of his fellow superintendents are still wondering what will happen in Lansing.
“This past winter was really hard for a lot of school districts. Right now, they’ve gone past their six days that they are given by the state. They’ve applied for a waiver, but they still have days they have to makeup, and they’re stuck waiting for the legislature to see if they’re going to forgive the days from the emergency declaration. It’s a really tough spot to be in,” Cairy said.
The First Warn 5 forecast calls for a wintry mix to arrive in Mid-Michigan on Wed. April 10, but Cairy is optimistic that the snow won’t do enough to put a wrench into the last months of the school year.
“We have a process we go through with any snow day, making sure the roads are safe to get kids to and from school. We’ll go through that process just like we do every other time and I’m pretty confident that we’re going to be able to get through it without having another snow day,” Cairy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.