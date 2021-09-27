When Byron Area Schools students get on the bus this semester, they might see the district's newest driver, Superintendent Bob Cassiday.
"And just decided that rather than bemoan the situation, I would take the bus by the steering wheel so to speak and do something to solve the situation, at least partially,” Cassiday said.
Since he started, he's gone from zero to 60 and already picking up multiple routes a week.
"On Monday, I took the afternoon route because we had a driver out sick, and we were concerned that we'd have to call parents and tell them they'd have to come and pick up their kids,” Cassiday said.
Three quarters of Byron's 700-plus students ride the bus.
"But now, understanding what they have to know on a day-to-day basis and how they have to operate, I really respect bus drivers,” Cassiday said.
Last year, Byron had eight drivers. This year, only five. Which means some buses need to run their routes twice to pick up all of their students.
Until Cassiday got his bus license, it was either his transportation director or custodian supervisor behind the wheel.
"It's a small district so if he's, if he's driving a bus, some cleanings not getting done, some repairs aren't getting done, lawn mowings not getting done,” Cassiday said.
He doesn't want to offer signing bonuses for fear people will take the money and speed off, but the district can't afford to pay drivers upwards of $20 an hour like other places.
And there might be more speed bumps around the bend.
"I do have one that has said she's thinking about resigning because of having to wear the mask, and the kids always having to wear the mask, and always having to remind the kids to wear their masks,” Cassiday said.
On the bright side, he's gotten to know his students a lot better as they carpool to school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.