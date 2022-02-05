The COVID-19 Omicron surge has forced many school districts to go to virtual learning during the past month, but in Flint school leaders say case numbers are now low enough to welcome kids back to class on Monday.
Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said when they made the decision on Jan. 3 not to return to in-person learning, they were seeing about 1200 positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 per week.
Jones said the positive case numbers are roughly half that.
"It's around six to 700 from 12, so listening to our local health officials, that is a better number. That is a safer number for our scholars to return," Jones said.
School and health officials monitored the situation week to week and with the with the Omicron surge appearing to lessen, made the call to return.
Jones said more safety protocols will now be in place.
"We have over 4,000 test kits available for our school district and the state is standing by to give us more if necessary," Jones said.
Jones is also asking that parents make sure their kids have a mask on and keep it on when they board the bus.
