Last week, a rapper said he would start a $5,000 scholarship program at Arthur Hill High School to help students with their future. But the school district is saying they haven’t seen any of that money yet.

Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts said the district has made several attempts to contact Corey “Dollaz” Davis but can’t get ahold of him.

"Saginaw Public Schools welcomes financial contributions that any individual in the community would like to provide in an effort to support students," Roberts wrote in a Facebook post. "However, it is also our civic and fiduciary responsibility to be transparent, relative to our operations and finances. It has been reported in the media that a former student donated $5,000 to Arthur Hill High School to be utilized to fund scholarships for students. Saginaw Public Schools would like to be clear that after several attempts to communicate with the individual, after learning of the information through social media, we have not received the aforementioned donation. We will always maintain our integrity as an organization and be forthright with our community as it relates to our operations and finances."

Davis, a former student of Arthur Hill, told TV5 he set-up a scholarship program to help students follow their dreams. He said he would let the administration pick a student that best qualifies.