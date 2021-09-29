Fewer reported coronavirus outbreaks at schools across the state are expected because of a change made by the state health department.
The agency said the new threshold defines an outbreak as three or more associated cases instead of two or more. The change is based on guidance from a national group of epidemiologists.
Freeland Community Schools District Superintendent Matt Cairy said the COVID-19 testing kits provided by the Saginaw County Health Department have helped keep kids in school more.
"One of the best things the Saginaw Health Department has done for us is allow us to serial test students to allow us not to have to quarantine them," Cairy said.
There are boxes of them stacked up in his office. Cairy said when it comes to keeping kids in school during a pandemic, the ability to test them often is a game changer.
"Prior to this when we had a close contact in a school, someone who is close to someone who is COVID-19 positive, we would have to quarantine them from school. Now we're able to give those students daily tests where they're able to test negative and stay in school during what would otherwise be a quarantine period," Cairy said.
Cairy said the more in-person learning a student receives, the better the chance that student will have a successful school year.
"Having students interact with teachers on a daily basis is the best possible education we provide for kids. And when we're able to keep kids in school, we're providing what they need," Cairy said.
Cairy is quick to point out this testing capability isn't exclusive to his district. He said many other schools in Saginaw County are using these tests as well. It is all part of the effort to get children the education they need in a safe way.
"Being able to do this allows us to have much more confidence that we do not have COVID-19 spreading within our schools," Cairy said.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued this comment about changing the definition of a school outbreak:
“MDHHS is utilizing the latest definitions for measuring outbreaks and clusters of COVID-19 in K-12 schools in accordance with the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists standards: CSTE-Standardized-COVID-19-K-12-School-Surveillance-Guidance-for-Classification-of-Clusters-and-Outbreaks.pdf. Surveillance case definitions are often modified over time as the epidemic evolves and more evidence are collected to better inform future surveillance practices and standards.
The new definition from CSTE has separate criteria for defining an outbreak and a cluster associated with a school setting while the previous definition ONLY included an outbreak definition. Outbreaks rely on confirming exposure linkages between cases while clusters account for school cases where a definitive exposure linkage has not been established. The previous outbreak definition threshold was two cases, while the new outbreak definition requires three or more cases OR having multiple cases comprising at least 10% of a core school group.
Previously, MDHHS reported out school related outbreaks. Utilizing the new surveillance definition, MDHHS now reports both outbreaks and clusters in aggregate.”
