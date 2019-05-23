A Midland County middle school student is expected to be okay after a vaping incident.
Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow confirms the incident happened earlier this week and involved a student at Northeast Middle School.
Sharrow says the student became ill due to vaping, but is now doing okay.
Sharrow says the incident happened before school hours and off school grounds.
