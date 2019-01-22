A Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools student threatened to bring a weapon to school and shoot it, but later claimed it was "just a joke."
A middle school student reported the threat, which was posted on social media by another student, on Tuesday, Jan. 22 after school was dismissed.
The threat originated in a private message between two students and centered around a student bringing a weapon to school and shooting it, Superintendent Renae Galsterer said.
The school contacted law enforcement and the families of the students involved.
Law enforcement investigated and addressed the threat.
The student who made the threat told police it was "just a joke," Galsterer said.
"In no circumstance is any threat towards a school treated as a joke. There is no tolerance for threatening a school nor posting said threat," Galsterer said.
Galsterer is encouraging parents to speak to their children about the seriousness of threats.
