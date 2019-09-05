School leaders are weighing in on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to ban flavored e-cigarettes in the state.
The governor’s goal is to keep vaping products with enticing flavors out of the hands of minors.
“Any time the state of Michigan takes the opportunity to protect the youth in Michigan I think they’re doing a good thing,” Freeland Public Schools Superintendent Matt Cairy said.
Cairy is glad Whitmer has decided to ban sales of flavored e-cigarettes in Michigan. He said he has seen plenty of young people vaping.
“Lots of youth experiment with those kinds of things. And the flavored vapes make it more appealing to our youth. So taking the opportunity to ban those I think goes a long way towards trying to help our youth make good choices,” Cairy said.
On Wednesday, Whitmer made the announcement to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes – making Michigan the first state in the country to do so.
“We’re letting these companies target our kids, appeal to our kids, and deceive our children. And they’re showing up with respiratory illnesses no one can explain. This is why we’re taking bold action here in Michigan. It’s time for us to lead,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer’s ban takes effect in 29 days. Once it begins, it will last for six months.
The governor will have the option to extend the ban.
“I think whatever decisions are made, as long as they’re made in the best interests of children, they’re going to be the right decisions,” Cairy said.
