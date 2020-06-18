Educators are excited to return to school in the fall, but COVID-19 has flipped their school budgets which has turned their excitement into doubt.
“We’ve been told, all schools in Michigan have been told to brace for some serious reductions next year,” Grand Blanc Community Schools Superintendent Clarence Garner said.
Garner said they could see drastic staffing and operational cuts.
“To put that in perspective, here in Grand Blanc, we have just over 8,300 students. So if we did some quick math and just said the reduction was going to be $600 per kid, we’re looking at a $5 million reduction for us here in Grand Blanc,” Garner said.
Garner said cuts could look different closer to the school year.
“I think every superintendent is just at a loss in terms of what that would mean for their community in the fall if all that comes to fruition,” Garner said.
Garner said some of the costs will be spent on COVID-19 prevention tactics, which has potential to throw a wrench in the way students are picked up from school.
“If we have to, check temperatures as kids get on the bus. If we’re only allowed to put one student in a seat on a bus instead of two that are allowed now, it’s going to double that run. So it’s going to have increased costs in transportation,” Garner said.
Garner also expects costs for plexiglass, sanitation, and potential costs to provide PPE to students and staff. He said schools always preserve through hardships.
“I think public education has always risen to the occasion and they’ve met the challenge. I have no doubt we’ll meet it again. We just have to know what the target is,” Garner said.
