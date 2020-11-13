Supplies are needed for more than several animals that were rescued from a home in Gladwin County.
On Nov. 4, troopers rescued 69 dogs and 43 other animals, including horses, chickens, and other livestock, from a Butman Township home after investigating an animal cruelty complaint.
The property owner, a 40-year-old woman, is being investigated for multiple charges of animal cruelty.
MSP said many neighbors, farmers, ranchers, veterinarians, and other good Samaritans gave food, shelter, and veterinary care to the animals.
Nearby shelters were contacted to care for the animals including the Gladwin County Animal Control, Ogemaw County Animal Control, Clare County Animal Control, as well as many others.
Due to the outpour of community support, and in cooperation with local animal shelters, the MSP West Branch post has set up a drop-off point for supplies, located at 496 E. Houghton Ave, in West Branch.
With so many rescued animals, officials are asking for the following supplies:
- Laundry detergent
- Bleach
- Ammonia (lemon scent)
- Liquid dish soap
- Pine-Sol
- Paper towels
- Washcloths and towels
- Large garbage bags
- Blankets and comforters
- Dog food
The donated items do not have to be new, but in good condition, police said.
MSP said it will ensure the donated goods will go where they are needed most.
Anyone with questions can call the MSP West Branch Post at (989) 345-0956.
