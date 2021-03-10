Supply distribution manager earns MVP award at MidMichigan Health

It's been a whole year since the beginning of the pandemic, which thrusted doctors and nurses onto the frontlines, earning the praise of being called "pandemic heroes." It also could include people and teams working behind the scenes.
Those teams supply the right equipment, supplies, and safety measures to departments all across the hospital to ensure top-quality care for patients.
Behind every healthcare worker, is someone like Tara Tigner, the supply distribution manager for MidMichigan Health.
“Tara, she just gets things done,” said her boss, Chris Vieau, Supply Chain Management Director. “She just makes it happen, not always in the conventional way, but that’s good,” he said.
The Coleman native loads, unloads trucks, buys and orders products, and so much more.
”I manage a team here, they take the supplies from the warehouse up to all our departments,” Tigner said.
Tigner got in the industry 20 years ago, working her way up the ranks from the billing department.
“Got in and haven’t left,” she added.
While you get treated at the hospital, all throughout the building, Tigner and her team are making certain the staff is properly prepared to make your stay as seamless as possible.
“It's definitely behind the scenes but it’s a foundational element to keeping a health system in play,” Tigner said.
Tigner and her team put in major work the past year.
“Since the pandemic, it has been: OK, what are we out of today? Let’s find some, so we can get it here tomorrow,” Tigner said, referring to the early stages of the pandemic.
Since then, the hospital system keeps an adequate supply of products and equipment to last them three to six months. Then, the floods last spring. Her team came in overnight to pull precious medical supplies from the hospital's basement, which had 13-feet of water.
“It was the most organized chaotic scene I’ve ever seen,” Tigner added.
They only lost about $5,000 in medical supplies. Their actions, however, kept the hospital running in top condition.
“The patient is definitely first with her,” Vieau added.
Those are a few good reasons as to why Tigner was recently presented the 2020 MVP Award by the hospital's President Greg Rogers.
“I’m extremely proud of her,” Vieau said.
“It's an honor, grateful and humbled by it. It really should go to my team, coming together, everybody crossing lines working their tail off," Tigner said.
By now, the hospital should be prepared with supplies. Just to ensure every staff member and healthcare worker is prepared, Vieau and Tigner go on rounds typically once a week, to chat with healthcare workers and to get them what they need.
