The family of a 5-year-old boy who disappeared on Christmas and died in a Michigan pond hasn't been forgotten.
Hundreds of people set aside their holiday to search for Beau Belson in Montcalm County.
Many turned out again Sunday for a fundraiser to help the family.
The boy's grandmother, Holly Messer, calls it "amazing."
Organizers had to find more chairs to accommodate the crowd at the Moose Lodge in St. Louis.
Beau, who was autistic, disappeared while playing outside near a home in Six Lakes. His body was found the next day in an icy pond.
