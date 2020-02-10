Jody Wilk learned that a K9 officer she knows and loves almost lost his life on Sunday.
"I was terrified," she said.
Deebo was involved in a hostage situation in Saginaw that escalated when police say a 48-year-old man stabbed Deebo in the head.
Officers shot the man, who died from his injuries.
Wilk is the founder of the Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association. She says Deebo is at home recovering.
"Because of the type of dog he is, and just like any of these canines, they're very high drive,” she said. “So, to try to keep him calm and relaxed is quite the challenge. I guess you can kind of say it's kind of like a two-year-old, trying to keep a two-year-old to sit still for long."
Wilk says all Deebo's medical bills are paid thanks to more than $5,000 in donations that poured in from the community. She says the extra money will be put to good use.
"We'll have continuing follow up appointments and medications that we'll have to take care of,” Wilk said. “And we'll do that with the donations that have come in."
Wilk says if for some reason Deebo is unable to continue working as a K9 officer, any money left over will be used to help purchase a new police dog.
"We won't know until he's healed and gets back on the job and we'll see how he does from there," she said.
But Wilk is full of cautious optimism. She tells us Deebo's handler has seen all the well-wishes from people near and far.
"They appreciate it, the prayers, the support, it's been phenomenal," Wilk said.
