The Trump Unity Bridge, a popular attraction, is parked outside the hangar where the President will make his address.
Rachel Higgins is from Bay City. Her and other Mid-Michiganders are thrilled to have President Trump in their own backyard.
“It’s wonderful [having him here],” Justine from midland said. “We had the big floods, the dams went down and trump has helped with that.”
“Very wonderful, I’ve been looking forward to this ever since I got notified,” Rachel said. “Just a small town in Mid-Michigan. It’s exciting.”
Trump flags, even pins with Hillary Clinton behind bars and fans gathering from both near and far.
“I’m from Cincinnati, it was good 5 and a half hours,” said Melinda Kinman.
For some this isn’t their first rally, one person said this was their 19th rally and another said it was their 29th.
For others it’s their first time seeing the president in person.
“It’s my first rally and I’m very excited about it,” said Dave Brissette from Bay City.
They say it doesn’t matter what he talks about, to get the chance to hear President Trump speak in person will be an experience.
“I think he hits the high points every time he gives a speech,” one supporter said.
