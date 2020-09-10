Trump supporters from across the state are eagerly awaiting to see and hear from the President, at Thursday's campaign rally in Freeland.
An estimated 5,000 people are expected attend.
"You know he's not one of these career politicians, he's a manager! You know, and this country is nothing, but one big business and you've got to manage it like a business."
And several of them tell us they are looking forward to hearing his policies on the economy, building the wall, and his plans for our nation's future.
"I want him to talk about how upcoming in 2020, if he wins this election, when he wins this election, I want him to talk about what other good things he's going to do with this country,” said Austin McIntosh, 22-year-old Freeland man. “And not just the old stuff, I want him to talk about the new stuff that's going to happen here."
McIntosh says this is his first trump rally.
And like several others here today, he's excited to meet voters like himself.
Despite the large crowds and lack of social distancing outside, many of the people here say they're not that concerned about COVID-19 and believe the president is handling the pandemic well.
"So, I think he's done a wonderful job, and he's managed it well,” McIntosh said. “He's not getting people excited or getting them into a frenzy, he's very cautiously bringing things in and he managed it."
"There's some things going around about how he downplayed it, and that, but which president wouldn't do that to create less chaos in the world."
A lot of the supporters we talked with say they're glad trump made a stop here in Michigan, as they believe it will make a huge impact when it comes to the November election.
