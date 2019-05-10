Supporters of the Caro Center collected signatures on Friday in an effort to save the future of the hospital.
The petition signing took place at Wingert’s Food Center in Mayville.
It’s part of the ongoing effort to save the psychiatric hospital.
In March, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer put plans to build a new Caro Center on hold, citing concerns over staffing, family interaction with patients, and access to water.
"Shock. I was greatly shocked," said Joe Volmering, employee at the Caro Center.
Volmering said the center's future is in limbo. He said morale inside the hospital is not good.
"A lot of people are worrying. A lot of people really don't know what to think, whether it's moving or not. We're trying to stay positive but it's hard," Volmering said.
Volmering and other Caro Center employees held the petition drive on Friday.
Susan Osborne was one of many to sign the petition to save the Caro Center.
"Caro Hospital has made a good place for people to have good jobs, decent pay, and good retirement," Osborne said.
The signatures will be delivered to Whitmer's office in June.
Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist made a visit to Saginaw on Friday. TV5 asked him about Whitmer's pending decision on the new Caro Center.
"There's an ongoing conversation within the department, working with the community to understand what the right next steps are on that," Gilchrist said.
Whitmer is expected to make her decision no later than the end of June.
Volmering hopes she makes what he believes is the right decision.
"It would be a big relief. It would be like a big load taken off of everybody's shoulders out there. And the local towns and the communities around would feel more relief too because they're worrying just as much as the workers and the patients are," Volmering said.
