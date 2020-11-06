Supporters of President Trump are protesting outside the TCF Center in downtown Friday on Nov. 6.
The American Patriot Council and WalkAway with Brandon Straka met in the morning for the rally. This comes after Trump supporters spent two days protesting the outcome of the election in Michigan.
Protesters claim the vote counting process that went on inside TCF Center earlier this week was flawed and cannot be trusted.
