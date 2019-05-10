Supporters of the Caro Center are collecting signatures today in an effort to save the future of the hospital.
On Friday, there’s a petition signing at Wingert’s in Mayville.
It’s part of the ongoing effort to save the psychiatric hospital.
In March, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer put plans to build a new Caro Center on hold, citing concerns over staffing, family interaction with patients, and access to water.
You can add your signature by stopping by from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
MORE: Residents urge governor to keep Caro Center in Tuscola County
