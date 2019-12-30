The Michigan Supreme Court says an attempt to recall a state lawmaker from office can continue.
Monday's unanimous order reverses a lower court and election officials who tossed petitions because of a missing word.
A group wants to recall Rep. Larry Inman, a Traverse City-area Republican who is fighting federal charges in an alleged scheme to trade votes on legislation for campaign donations.
It is uncertain if Inman will actually face a recall in May.
The committee trying to recall him may not have turned in enough valid voter signatures.
