The state's highest court is taking a look at a speed limit dispute in a small town in western Michigan.
The Supreme Court said it will hear arguments in the months ahead in the case of Anthony Owen, who was accused of drunken driving in Ionia County.
A sheriff's deputy said Owen was speeding in a 25 mph zone.
But Owen won at the state appeals court by noting that the speed limit actually was 55 mph by default because there was no sign on the road.
The Supreme Court is exploring whether the officer simply "made an objectively reasonable mistake of law."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.