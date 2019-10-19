Twin brothers Shay and Riley Simeneta love to watch the cars that pass by their driveway.
It’s an activity their mother Brandi said that they can enjoy together as they both have muscular dystrophy.
But for their 16th birthday, she wanted to do something a little extra special for them both.
She reached out to the Lapeer community for some help in putting together a parade of cars for her sons.
“I just posted it on Facebook to see if a few cool cars would show up in the driveway for their birthday party and I didn’t even think I was going to get 20 cars,” Brandi said.
What she got instead was an entire street filled with vehicles of all shapes, colors, and sizes.
Not only that but the police and sheriff’s office blocked off an entire section of the road so that a bunch of cool cars could come and surprise Shay and Riley.
“I’ve known them for a while and then when we heard this was happening we jumped on the bandwagon with everybody else,” said Dep. William Osborne.
Osborne said he knew both of the boys personally after taking them on a shop with a cop visit.
He said there was no question that the community would come out to do this for them both.
For Brandi, that show of support is more than she could ever ask for.
“It’s just unbelievable that so many people did this for them,” Brandi said.
