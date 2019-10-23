Police in Bad Axe are investigating a robbery at the Advance America Cash Advance.
It happened at around 9:10 a.m. on Oct. 23 at the business located at 862 N. Van Dyke Road.
Investigators said the suspect claimed to have a weapon and forced the employee to open the safe and lock boxes.
After the suspect left, the employee hit the panic button.
No other information is available at this time, but surveillance pictures of the suspect, and the suspected vehicle have been released.
If you have any information call the Bad Axe Police Department at 989-269-9242, or Huron Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.