The Midland Police Department has released surveillance pictures in an attempt to track down people possibly involved in recent vandalism and damage to the decorative golf ball statues downtown.
The damage happened late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Surveillance cameras indicated two women and three men were involved in the incident and are wanted for questioning.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Midland Police Department Detective Bureau at 989-839-4702.
