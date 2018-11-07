A 54-year-old and a 14-year-old were caught on camera vandalizing a church in Carson City.
On Thursday, Nov. 1 a Michigan State Trooper from the Lakeview Post responded to a report of vandalism at Fish Creek School's church.
A church van, entrance sign, and gymnasium were spray painted with words.
Some members of the church said they were targeted at their homes, troopers said.
They told investigators their homes and vehicles had spray paint on them.
Troopers said the principal and head of church security believe their church’s specific beliefs was the target in this act.
After reviewing surveillance video from the church, investigators determined two suspects were responsible for the damage to the church on Halloween night.
The first suspect was identified, 54-year-old Anna Morris from Carson City, and arrested by Michigan State Police.
The other suspect was identified as a 14-year-old relative of the first suspect and lived with her.
The teen was apprehended in connection with the property destruction.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was contacted for the investigation involving the 14-year-old.
Morris was charged in the 64B District Court in Stanton.
