During lockdown, our furry friends have kept us company and relieved some of our stress.
While many Michiganders have been working, living, sleeping, and exercising at home, our pets have grown used to us spending all day at home.
A survey shows this could be put emotional stress or separation anxiety on humans and their pets when things return to normal.
Mira-Pet, specialists in oral hygiene technology for pets, conducted a survey of 3,000 pet owners across the country.
It revealed that more than 1 in 4 pet owners in Michigan, 29%, fear separation anxiety from their pet when they return to work once restrictions have been fully lifted.
While cats are usually comfortable in their own company, dogs will feel the separation more, Mira-Pet said.
According to the survey, 73% of pet owners say their furry friend has helped them with their mental health during lockdown.
For those who are in lockdown by themselves, pets can be a lifeline, Mira-Pet says.
Mira-Pet said it appears pet owners have developed stronger emotional bonds with their animals during the pandemic period.
For tips on how to ease your pet’s separation anxiety, Mira-Pet has put together an interactive slideshow for pet owners.
