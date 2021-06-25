A new survey is showing small businesses in Michigan are staying optimistic after getting hit by the pandemic.
The survey from the Small Business Association of Michigan reports 72 percent of businesses will keep their doors open. More than 600 businesses were surveyed from June 8 to 18.
“It’s encouraging to see optimism among small businesses despite all they have endured over the last 15 months of this pandemic,” said SBAM President Brian Calley. “Now that restrictions are lifted, we must address barriers to recruiting and retaining employees so that our economy may fully recover.”
Earlier surveys reported many businesses did not expect to survive more than three months. Staffing shortages remain the biggest problem for 47 percent of businesses, saying they’ve had trouble finding and keeping employees. Half of those surveyed do expect to increase their workforce over the next six months.
Survive...but for how long? When it comes to small businesses, the difference between "survive" and "thrive" is extremely significant. It does not count as survival if you only keep your doors open for another year or two. All that does is prolong the inevitable and increase your debt load.
Put out the same survey to people who owned businesses in 2019 five years from now. Ask them if their business is still open, and if not ask them whether the primary factor in them closing shop was Covid.
It will be a much more telling survey.
Optimism is fine, but in the end it is just a feeling. Basing business decisions on emotion is one of the most dangerous things you can do.
