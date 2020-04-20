The Home Builders Association of Michigan (HBAM) announced the results of a statewide COVID-19 safety survey.
The HBAM asked those in the residential building sector whether they had developed a COVID-19 safety plan and whether they had all necessary personal protection equipment (PPE) needed to return to work.
According to the HBAM, 94% have updated their worksite safety plans for COVID-19 and roughly 92% have the necessary PPE to work when given the green light to return to work.
HBAM said nearly 600 businesses responded.
“We want Governor Whitmer to know that the home building and remodeling sectors stand ready and able to return to the workplace in a safe manner,” said HBA of Michigan CEO Bob Filka. “Although some are still struggling to find certain PPE products, our industry has been diligently preparing for a return to work. Home builder associations around the state have been working together to provide online training and resources for members and non-members alike.”
According to the HBAM, the survey not only asked whether respondents had a COVID-19 safety plan, it asked whether such plans had all the elements and protocols outlined by health experts.
“Michigan’s citizens need to know and trust that the professionals working on their homes are using all the best practices when it comes to COVID-19 safety,” Filka said. “When our industry is allowed back to work it’s important for consumers to contact a home builder association near them for referrals. Our 5,000-plus builder, remodeler, and contractor members are professionals who care about their customers and work hard to do the right thing.”
For more information about the HBA of Michigan, click here.
