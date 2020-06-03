The State of Michigan is asking well owners to fill out a survey if they've experienced a loss of water after the flood.
A survey has been set up by the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to collect data from those impacted by the flooding.
If you well no longer has water since the flood, fill out the survey here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.