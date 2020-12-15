Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke about the prospect of new pandemic relief aid out of Washington and Lansing on Tuesday.
The aid would provide help for small businesses who are struggling to stay afloat this holiday season.
The help couldn’t come quick enough for some. A new survey revealed roughly one-third of Michigan restaurants expect to go out of business in the next six months. More than half of hotel owners are in danger of foreclosure, according to the study.
“The service industry as a whole has had some real challenges,” said Jeff Stableford, general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Flint.
The hotel just opened last month. Like many other businesses, it has had to make some sacrifices.
“We made some proactive adjustments as far as staffing and being smart about expenses. It’s unfortunate. It’s very tough out there,” Stableford said.
The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association released data showing just how bad things will get without aid during the pandemic.
“As we near the end of this calendar year, and you se that two-thirds of hotels are in serious jeopardy of closing and more than one-third of restaurants are in jeopardy of closing permanently,” said Justin Winslow, CEO and president of MRLA.
That is about 5,600 restaurants and 850 hotels at risk. It’s a grim statistic the MRLA said lies in the hands of elected leaders. The MRLA said officials needs to act now before they leave for the holiday season.
“This is the last week that we will likely see Congress in as well as the Michigan legislature. So the pressure really is to ensure that they’re taking the actions they need,” Winslow said.
As for the Hilton Garden Inn, Stableford said they are positioned in a good spot and prepared if things go south.
“We are prepared. We’re prepared to ride this out. With the latest vaccine announcement, that’s a wonderful thing to hear,” Stableford said.
Stableford hopes the announcement of a new vaccine brings some much-needed relief.
“Hopefully soon things can get back to normal. Not just for us, but for all businesses,” he said.
There is some hope for businesses severely impacted by the pandemic. They can apply for grants to help keep them open. The Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative is utilizing $10 million in federal CARES Act funding to provide assistance of up to $15,000 to small businesses across the state. Applications are not being accepted until all allocations are met.
