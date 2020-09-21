The suspect accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Flint Township has been arraigned.
Ramon Bishop was arraigned in Genesee County District Court on Sunday, Sept. 20 for manslaughter with a motorized vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death, and tampering with evidence.
His bond was set at $200,000.
He is accused of hitting 64-year-old Roy Anthony Welch, of Flint, with his vehicle on Sunday, Sept. 13.
The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Ballenger Highway, just south of Flushing Road.
Welch died from his injuries on Friday, Sept. 18 at a local hospital.
On Thursday, Sept. 17, the Chevrolet Malibu and Chrysler 300 believed involved in the incident were found after media coverage and community members coming forward with information, Flint Township police said.
Bishop is due back in court on Oct. 1 for a probable cause conference.
